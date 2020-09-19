CHARLESTON — As the state’s average number of daily positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise, a return to more restrictions may be on the horizon.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during a pandemic briefing that the prior 24 hours had seen 253 new cases, bringing the positivity rate to 2.72 percent. That rate is the percentage of positive cases of the total number of tests given.
“It is every day heading closer and closer to 3 percent and we do not want that to happen,” he said, referring to the level that has been used a benchmark to determine when restrictions could be eased.
If the rate again climbs to 3 percent or above, action could be taken, but he has not specified what those actions will be.
“We are having lots and lots of discussions about what that means,” he said. “If we go to 3 percent we will have to take a very, very serious look at taking more aggressive action. We are prepared to take more aggressive action if we do get there.”
A sustained drop below the 3 percent level for was used in late April to determine when Justice’s “comeback” plan to reopen the state could begin and stay on course. That rate did drop and at one point over the summer fell below 2 percent. However, in early July the rate gradually started to rise again as more and more positive cases surfaced.
“The net of the whole thing is we are watching that number closely,” Justice said.”It was an indicator to allow us to start easing off restrictions. As we approach that 3 percent level, we will have to look at restricting the situation.”
Those restrictions, he has said in the past, could include banning indoor dining at restaurants, closing bars and hair salons, and reducing the size of social gatherings.
Another concern for the state is the coming flu season and the possibility that has been referred to nationally as a “twindemic,” with both COOVID-19 and the seasonal flu posing major risks.
“I am very, very concerned about this,” Justice said. “Fall and winter bring the flu season and no question it will compound the situation. Get your flu shot.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said he is concerned as well.
“This is probably the most important year we have on record to get a flu shot,” he said.
The threat also makes it more important for everyone to follow protocol with COVID, including facial coverings, physical distancing, hand washing and avoiding crowds, he said, because these measures will also help stop the spread of the flu.
In the meantime, both Justice and Marsh said more testing is needed to help stop community spread of COVID before the flu season kicks into gear.
“Testing is the cornerstone of the ability to help make it safe,” Marsh said, along with adhering to safety protocol.
“The more tests we do, the more we will learn,” Justice said of the ability to find those who have the virus and do the follow-up with quarantining and contact tracing. “We will go test like crazy. It helps everybody.”
On another issue, Justice said a compromise may be reached with a faith-based school in Kanawha County that plans to bring kids back into classrooms although the county is in the red zone on the County Alert System. The red zone means no in-person instruction is allowed in schools because of the high number of positive cases in the communities
The agreement may be worked out, he said, with the testing of all students and staff at the school.
“They are in complete agreement to move forward with that,” he said. “We don’t want a food fight … We want to work things out. I couldn’t be happier about how we have been able to get together and work things out to pull it off.”
Justice said the approach could result in a “model” to use for opening up classroom instruction.
A response was also given to a move by the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) to receive help setting up a “field hospital” to handle a possible overload of patients.
Justice’s panel of experts basically said that is not a feasible or needed move to make at this point.
National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said a field hospital takes a “significant piece of real estate” as well as 104 medical personnel and 50 members of the National Guard to provide logistical services.
Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said the state already has backup hospitals, like St. Francis, to use if any extra bad capacity is needed.
“That is a huge undertaking,” he said of setting up a field hospital for fall flu and COVID, adding that a tent to help with outside triage may be more feasible.
“We could not staff a field hospital,” Crouch said.
“I know we have hospital capacity at different places that is surely adequate for the situation we have today,”Justice said. “I just don’t think there is a need.”
But Justice said if he were approached my medical experts who told him the state was approaching a level that a field hospital would be needed, he would jump on it immediately.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
