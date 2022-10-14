PRINCETON — By this time next month, the Rogers Street Storm Water Project should be completed.
“The work started last month and we’ve made great progress and should be finished by next month,” Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said earlier this week.
The project, which is designed to alleviate excess amounts of storm water along Rogers Street, will run from the PepsiCo plant to Locust Street.
It involves approximately 1,200 feet of drainage pipe, 45 yards of reprap fill, 13 drainage inlets and other improvements.
The engineering firm on the project is E.L. Robinson and the contractor is VIRCO. Funding comes from the American Recovery Act.
“We’re glad to see it come in on schedule and under cost based on our starting budget,” Webb said.
