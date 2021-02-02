BLUEFIELD — Roger Topping, a recent member of the Mercer County Board of Health, has been named the new administrator of the Mercer County Health Department.
Topping replaces Brenda Donithan, who has been the acting administrator after former administrator Susan Kadar retired last year.
Board Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell made the announcement Monday afternoon.
Topping had been on the board of health for about two years before recently resigning.
Maxwell said Topping has more than 40 years of administrative experience with 28 of those years in health care administration.
Topping was administrator of Welch Community Hospital and before his retirement in 2017 was administrator of Princeton Health Care Center, where he has continued to serve as a consultant.
Topping is also former president of the West Virginia Healthcare Association and a member of the West Virginia Nursing Home Administrators Licensure Board
His many community contributions include being a board member of the Chuck Mathena Center and New River Community and Technical Center as well as a volunteer at Tender Mercies Food Bank and past president of the Princeton Rotary Club.
“The Board of Health is very appreciative that he has chosen to assume the administrator position,” Maxwell said. “We have high expectations of Roger and are looking forward to working with and supporting him, as he moves the Mercer County Health Department to the forefront of public health in West Virginia.”
