BLUEFIELD, Va. — Students at Graham High, Middle and Intermediate schools will all stay at home for remote learning starting today and through at least Oct. 9.
Tazewell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said Thursday that during the last week a slight increase of COVID-19 cases and quarantines have surfaced in the Bluefield area.
“While the number of confirmed positive cases is minimal, the number of personnel and students that were placed on quarantine is exponentially higher,” he said. “This has impacted our schools and made operations difficult to maintain. The three schools primarily impacted are Graham Intermediate, Graham Middle School, and Graham High School. At this time Dudley Primary has not had a similar impact and as such has continued to operate in a normal and effective manner.”
One student in the Bluefield area tested positive, the school system announced on Wednesday.
“We don’t have a huge outbreak in our schools,” said School Board Chairman David Woodward. “We hope we never do. However, we do not have enough staff to safely operate due to quarantines over a variety of reasons.”
Woodard said the “best thing we could do is close those schools (to in-person instruction) a couple of weeks.”
“Hopefully people realize this isn’t a vacation, but a time to go back to staying in and isolating so we can slow this virus down again,” he said.
The schools’ reaction to the cases and quarantines was part of the reopening protocol.
“As was stated in our reopening plan, there may be times that certain parts of the county or certain schools would be placed in a remote
learning platform for a period of time,” Stacy said. “Now is that time for the Bluefield area.”
Stacy said he understands the impact it has on residents.
“I am aware of the tremendous stress this places on families and I can assure everyone that our goal is to get our students back as soon as possible,” he said. “The number of cases and quarantines will continue to be evaluated and the length of time in remote learning could be extended if necessary. We will continue to keep a close eye on the other schools and communities and make similar decisions if needed.”
Another student in the Tazewell area tested positive earlier this week but schools were not impacted to the degree any action was needed.
Stacy also said that remote learning continues to be offered to all students at all grade levels.
“Parents may contact schools at any time to move a student from in-person to online learning,” he said. “We also encourage parents to notify schools if they wish to move to in-person learning for the second six weeks grading period. I also request that everyone continue to follow mitigation practices both in school and at home.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
