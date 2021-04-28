RICHLANDS, Va. — Public assistance is needed in locating the vehicle that was stolen in Richlands, according to Lt. G.K. Reynolds with the Richlands Police Department.
The vehicle is a 2017 navy blue Ford F250 with no tags. The vehicle was stolen sometime between Sunday and Tuesday from the parking lot of the Virginia Workforce Center, formerly Clinch Valley Bank, located on Fifth Street in the Town of Richlands. Anyone who has any information can contact the Richlands Police Department at 276-964-9134.
