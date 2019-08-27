CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — A renewed effort has been made to bring attention, and possibly more leads, to an unsolved double murder from 10 years ago near Christiansburg.
That effort includes a new website and a reward of $100,000, offered by the community, Virginia Tech and the FBI, for any information that leads to an arrest(s) in the murders of David Metzler, 19, and Heidi Childs, 18.
The bodies of the two VT students were found in the Caldwell Fields parking lot of the Jefferson National Forest in Montgomery County Aug. 26, 2009. Both were “brutally murdered,” according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).
Although the VSP has leads, the public’s help is still needed.
“We have specific individuals we are interested in and pursuing related to this case,” Lt. Colonel Tim Lyon, director of the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement. “We have an extensive inventory of evidence collected from the scene and from vehicles seized during the course of the investigation. We have DNA, and are working to take advantage of 10 years-worth of technological and scientific advancements in DNA testing and criminal databases. We have new leads still coming in that we are pursuing. But we still need the public’s help to fit all of these pieces and parts together to bring justice to Heidi, David and their families.”
Information provided by the VSP said Childs, of Bedford County, Va., and Metzler, of Campbell County, Va., met through their church youth group while in high school, but didn’t start dating until they were students at VT.
Both were just weeks into their sophomore year at VT when the two headed to Caldwell Fields in Metzler’s navy 1992 Toyota Camry that Wednesday night in 2009, the VSP said.
Investigators determined that it was sometime between 8:25 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2009 that both teenagers were shot and killed.
Metzler’s guitar, which he had brought along to play that night, was still in the car; but Childs’ purse, credit cards, VT ID and lanyard, camera, and cell phone were gone and are still missing. Their bodies were discovered in that same parking lot early the next morning, Aug. 27, 2009, by a man walking his dogs.
The FBI as well as other law enforcement agencies in the region are assisting with the investigation.
“The FBI is committed to devoting investigative resources to this investigation,” Special Agent in Charge David W. Archey, FBI Richmond Field Office, said on Friday when the increased reward was announced. “Today we augment those efforts by contributing $28,000 towards the reward, increasing the total to $100,000; hoping it will generate additional valuable information for investigators.”
“It’s been 10 years. It’s time to come forward and let these families find some sense of peace,” Lyon said. “Heidi’s parents and siblings, David’s parents and siblings, their friends have all been held hostage long enough. Now’s the chance to share whatever details, suspicions, odd behavior, and/or information anyone has in connection with these unsolved murders.”
The new website established for the case, vspunsolved.com, offers information about the victims as well as the investigation, and will be updated continuously.
There is also a section dedicated to receiving online tips from the public and tipsters can remain anonymous if they choose. Tips can also be received by phone at 540-375-9589.
