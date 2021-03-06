CHARLESTON — Restaurants in West Virginia can begin seating at 100 percent capacity starting today.
The easing of that COVID-19 restriction was one of several moves Gov. Jim Justice made Friday during his pandemic briefing.
Capacity restrictions on small businesses and retail stores, including grocery stores, have all been lifted, he said, but the mask mandate remains.
Justice also increased limits on social gatherings (for purely social purposes) to 100 people from 75, and opened gyms, fitness centers and museums to 100 capacity as long as social distancing can be maintained.
Bars may only increase capacity to the extent that they have physical seating for every patron. No standing room for people to congregate will be allowed.
Travel youth sports can also now proceed, he added, as long as the county is not in red.
One of the reasons Justice is lessening restrictions again is the fact there are no red counties in the state right now as COVID numbers continue to decline across the board.
Justice said restrictions regarding festivals and fairs continue to be considered and more information will come on that as spring and summer approach but he encouraged organizers to plan for them.
“I am very hopeful they will go on as they have in the past,” he said. “We will clarify those guidelines.”
As far as mask wearing is concerned, Justice said the mandate will remain in place for now.
“I am not going to be influenced by people who do something from a political move,” he said, referring to governors of several other states who have lifted the mask mandate. “It is my responsibility to lead us in the right path and be as cautious as I can while still trying to live with this terrible killer.”
Justice said he listens to medical experts and takes their advice and they recommend “not to jump because others are jumping.”
“Some folks believe that, wearing a mask, they shouldn’t do it from a freedom standpoint,” he said. “I only ask you to consider how hard the National Guard has worked to get us where we are today. I would ask you; have you not seen how the ICU nurses have gone to work every day and held the hands of 2,318 West Virginians that died and watched them take their last breath? Have you asked these people about freedom?”
Justice said the mask wearing has been a tough one, but it will end.
“We’re getting there quickly. Just hang with me, West Virginia,” he said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the decisions to lessen the restrictions are carefully made.
“We are watching all of this very carefully with our epidemiologists,” he said. “We are not seeing outbreaks in these areas … it’s a responsible way to move forward.”
The situation in businesses and restaurants will continue to be “constantly monitored,” he said, and if things change “we will move.”
Justice has also said the state can quickly “pivot” if another surge in the virus begins and restrictions can again be tightened.
“We still need to be very, very aware this is not over yet,” Marsh said, pointing out there were 70,000 new cases in the nation on Thursday .
“The variants are also part of the equation,” he added.
On the vaccine front, the state continues to lead the nation in the vaccination rate, Justice said, with about 583,000 residents receiving at least the first shot as of Friday.
Of that total, he said 187,922 are 65 years old and older.
That age group continues to be the top priority, he said, and he urged anyone who hasn’t signed up for the vaccine to do so.
“We are going to still move you to the front of the line and get your shot in your arm,” he said.
As of Friday, 336,000 residents had preregistered in the state’s Everbridge system. To register, go online at vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
