PRINCETON — With a share of $1.25 billion in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money waiting in Charleston for localities to help with the COVID-19 pandemic impact, Mercer County and the cities of Princeton and Bluefield have not yet applied for any of the funding.
That’s because the money has not been needed for direct pandemic expense reimbursements and the restrictions on how the money can be spent have been so strict there was no need to apply for any of it up to this point.
But that may change this week as guidelines on how the money can be spent have been relaxed to a degree, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
Justice said Monday during his weekday COVID-19 briefings that he urges counties and cities to apply for money from the CARES Act funding.
“We still anticipate millions of dollars of funding to be released this week,” he said. “It’s not an open book and we will have to follow guidelines, but those guidelines have been relaxed.”
Justice said he has his “best revenue experts working on it non-stop” but did not provide details on which restrictions have been relaxed and what the money can be used for.
“We will get those dollars out as fast as we possibly can,” he said, adding that 37 localities have applied for funding but he wants many more to apply.
Justice continues to say he is hopeful some of the money can be used to backfill revenue losses tied to the impact of the pandemic, as all localities have seen drops in tax revenue.
But the previous guidelines were too restrictive, he said, and few localities had made applications to be paid back for money spent on pandemic related items, such as supplies.
Local leaders say they did not apply initially because reimbursements for those direct expenses have already come from other sources.
Mercer County Administrator Vicky Reed said the county has submitted a request for almost $40,000 for those expenses, but from a different pool of money, a JAG (Justice Assistance Grant).
The JAG grant is part of the CARES Act, but not part of the $1.25 billion sent to West Virginia.
“There are so many different ways to get funding (related to the pandemic),” she said, with some of those direct expenses including supplies, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), hand sanitizers and gloves.
Reed said other requests for funding are being submitted through other coronavirus funding channels for things like overtime for the Sheriff’s Department and emergency management expenses.
“We are still trying to get all of those expenses together,” she said.
Reed also said the $100,000 the state sent to each county that was initially earmarked to be used as “hero pay” for first-responders is still sitting in an account.
“We don’t know how to spend it,” she said. “We are holding on to it.”
Reed said the guidelines on how the money can be spent were “very confusing for everyone. We just didn’t know how to spend it. We are going to get guidance to make sure we spend it correctly.”
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said the city did not initially apply for the direct expense reimbursements because it has been given money for pandemic supplies through other sources.
“We have received money from local foundations for PPE and we have submitted for reimbursement for hazard pay for the Police Department through a JAG grant,” he said.
Rideout said the city is ready to apply for some of the CARES Act money through the state, though.
“We are waiting for guidance to come down from the state,” he said, “as I think all cities and counties are doing the same.”
Princeton is waiting as well, but City Manager Mike Webb said the money to backfill budget shortfalls may have to come from more stimulus funding.
Justice has also indicated another federal stimulus package should come.
“No stimulus money is available yet for any budget shortfalls,” Webb said. “If there is a Stimulus 4.0 it might have those funds available. If so, we will apply as needed.”
But the city did not apply for pandemic expenses.
“We’re basically caught up on COVID expenses, thanks to local grants, so we want to be sure we don’t double dip with regards to reimbursement,” he said. “We may still build up some more expenses later and on and, if so, we will request at that time.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
