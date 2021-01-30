CHARLESTON — All residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine have now had the second dose, which makes West Virginia the first state to complete this goal.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during his pandemic briefing that not only has that goal been accomplished, the number of outbreaks at those facilities dropped by more than 50 percent since Jan. 1.
“We know the percentage was overwhelming on the number that took it, and we’re already starting to see some positive impacts,” he said. “The number of infections in our nursing homes and assisted living facilities have really decreased, we are down to 55 active outbreaks in our nursing homes and 18 active outbreaks in assisted living facilities, and we have cut the number of active outbreaks in nursing homes by 50 percent since the beginning of January – just in 29 days. It’s great work.”
Anyone who passed on the first opportunity to get vaccinated can still get one, he added.
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said doses also will be given to new residents as they enter those facilities if they have not already had it.
West Virginia targeted long-term care facilities early in the pandemic when it became apparent their residents are most vulnerable to the virus.
Another move Justice announced Friday is a plan to bring the vaccine to communities of color.
Rev. James Patterson, President and CEO of Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC), will help lead the effort and spoke during Friday’s briefing.
“We will be vaccinating in those counties at least once a week or bi-weekly,” Patterson said.
The vaccine clinics will be set up in permanent places, such as churches and other facilities, within the communities, he said, to provide as much convenience to residents as possible.
Mobile clinics will also be used, he added, to make sure no one is left out.
“But in order for us to deal with the disparities and health outcomes, it is going to require a permanent facility,” he said.
That program should be in place by the second week in February.
“We are working with Rev. Patterson on the numbers for each community,” Hoyer said, referring to the number of doses needed. Patterson will be part of the task force.
Age, demographics and health risks will all be considered to establish priorities, he said.
Justice also debunked rumors going around about teachers and school service personnel under 50 years old not having access to the vaccine.
“I don’t know what would motivate someone to perpetuate these rumors,” he said, calling it “garbage.”
Teachers and school personnel under 50 can “absolutely” get vaccinated, he said, but need to preregister online at vaccinate.wv.gov.
“If you sign up, you will get the vaccine as essential personnel,” he said. “You remain essential and you can absolutely preregister as essential and get right in the system.”
Preregistration includes listing occupation.
Justice said some teachers and school personnel under 50 received their doses when those 50 and above did, but that was because some school systems had doses left over and were told not to waste any.
Those who may have passed on the first round but changed their minds can also still get vaccinated, he said, but everything is now going through the centralized Everbridge preregistration system. The national company primarily handles communications services for notifications of emergencies.
Justice also said all who received the first dose will get the second dose and get it on time.
As vaccines become available, all school personnel who want to be vaccinated will be, he added.
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) released a statement Friday about the vaccine.
“As of close of business on Friday, January 29, 2021, all school employees, age 50 and above, who requested a vaccine by the issued deadline will have received it,” the WVDE said. “According to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Plan, school employees are categorized as essential workers and are prioritized as such. They will need to register at vaccinate.wv.gov using the same Everbridge registration process as healthcare workers, many of whom have yet to be vaccinated.”
The WVDE said that school employees who completed a survey earlier this year regarding their interest in receiving a vaccination will not lose priority in the process.
“The Everbridge registration system allows the state to move forward as quickly and efficiently as possible as vaccines are available,” the statement said, adding that school employees who are scheduled for a second vaccine, will receive them at the school where they received their first dose. All others will be directed as needed upon registering at the site listed above.
Since the Everbridge system is now the central point of keeping up with vaccinations, Justice also said that anyone who had already registered at local health departments or other entities like a pharmacy must also preregister in the statewide system.
That is a change from the initial plan to merge the info locally with Everbridge.
Bill Crouch, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said the change was necessary to have all of the needed information.
“Some of the lists (of those preregistered) at the local level are not complete,” he said. “There is not enough information. We want to make sure we match those names in Everbridge. You do not lose your priority or place in line.”
Crouch said more than 139,000 had registered through Everbridge as of Friday, a process that takes 10 minutes or less.
“We have a lot of people who want this vaccine and that is terrific,” he said. “Please be patient. We are limited in terms of the vaccine we have.”
Justice said the state is set to receive 27,300 doses next week, but that is far less than initially anticipated as supplies are running short.
Production is expected to be ramping up, though, and Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Johnson & Johnson’s trials are complete and may get FDA approval for an emergency use authorization in the next two to three weeks.
“That will be another opportunity to put vaccines in the arms of people,” he said, adding that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only one shot and can be stored at room temperature, a big advantage for transporting in rural areas.
Marsh said the effectiveness of the vaccine is not as high as Pfizer or Moderna’s 95 percent, but is 85 percent effective, according to trial data, in preventing severe illness from the virus, which prevents death.
Overall, he said, the effectiveness rate is 72 percent, which is still considerably higher than the flu vaccine, which is about 50 percent.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
