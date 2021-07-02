Staff report
PRINCETON — People interested in taking to the stage are being invited to visit the Renaissance Theater today on Mercer Street.
Those interested in the Renaissance Theater’s new community theater group, the Renaissance Players, are invited to attend the Community Interest Meet & Greet today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the theater.
Participants will have the opportunity to view the inside of the theater and talk with director Trevor Darago and other members of the Renaissance Theater’s advisory board.
“My hope for the theater Meet and Greet is that we’re able to get a true understanding of what the community wants/expects from a community theater program. Once we have this understanding, we will be able to build a program that is a perfect fit for Mercer County,” Darago said.
All attendees will be asked to complete a short online survey, and information collected will help steer the focus of the Renaissance Players performances.
“Anyone who loves community theater is invited to attend Friday,” said Carin Prescott, development director of the Renaissance Theater. “We want to talk with those who will be in the audience and those who will be on the stage.”
Actors interested in joining the Renaissance Players will be provided information about upcoming auditions that are set to take place later this month, organizers said.
The Renaissance Players will consist of a variety of roles including actors, lighting/sound technicians, set designers, etc. Once all renovations are complete for the Princeton Renaissance Theater, it will be the home for the group’s productions. Until then, Darago has ideas for outdoor performances and unique shows at other locations.
Links to the feedback survey as well as details about auditions will soon be posted on the Renaissance Theater’s website and Facebook page.
