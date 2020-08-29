BLACKSBURG, Va. — The remnants of Hurricane Laura are approaching the region, and a flash flood watch has been issued for much of the area.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Forecasters expected thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall this evening with rainfall rates that could exceed 2 inches per hour at times. The flash flood watch includes Bland, Giles, Tazewell and Wythe counties in Virginia, and Mercer and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
This flash flood watch is in effect until midnight Saturday.
Rapid rises of small streams and creeks may make roads impassable and impact nearby buildings. Poor drainage and low-lying areas may experience flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
