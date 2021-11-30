BLUEFIELD — Area parents now have a few extra days to sign up their children for the 2021 edition of the Community Christmas Tree.
It was announced Monday that the deadline for parents to register their children has been extended to Sunday, December 5.
You can register your child for the Little Jimmie shopping event by going to the Daily Telegraph’s website, http://www.bdtonline.com/, or at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual Little Jimmie program — now in its 104th year — provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
Donations Monday of $985 brought this year’s total-to-date to $3,585. However, the campaign is still $36,415 short of its $40,000 goal. Additional help is needed to meet this year’s campaign goal.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year. Instead an online registration and voucher system is being used that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va. That shopping event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning balance … $2,600.00
In loving memory of David R White by Brenda Davis … $100.00
Shelby Kitts … $100.00
Robert and Brenda Whittinghill …$50.00
Roger Farley … $25.00
In memory of Ralph and Joyce Clarkson … $50.00
Anonymous … $100.00
Primary Relief Fund of West Virginia Inc … $500.00
Anonymous … $60.00
Daily total … $985.00
Total-to-date … $3585.00
