BLAND, Va. — A regional chamber recently recognized teachers in Bland County and Wythe County schools by presenting them with the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Teacher Award.
The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Teacher Award was established in 2002 to provide Bland and Wythe County Public School divisions an opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers and to focus positive attention on education and the teaching profession.
“The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Ms. Sherri Wimmer Havens, a fifth-grade science and Hhstory teacher at Bland County Elementary School for being selected as the Chamber of Commerce 2020 Bland County Teacher of the Year, and Ms. Ami Scott, a sixth-grade math teacher at Scott Memorial Middle School, for being selected as the Chamber of Commerce 2020 Wythe County Teacher of the Year,” chamber officials said in a press release.
“Ms. Havens exhibits the necessary organizational, teaching, verbal, written and technology skills that allow her to be an effective instructional leader in our school. She possesses the initiative, determination and compassion to successfully enhance the learning environment of the students she teaches,” said Laura Radford Principal of Bland County Elementary School, who was also a recipient of the award in 2016.
“One of the greatest gifts principals could ever ask for is to have amazing teachers in their building. Well, I have been given this fabulous gift in Ms. Amie Scott. She is truly one that has impacted the students, the staff, Scott Memorial Middle School and the school division,” Kim Kirtner, principal of Scott Memorial Middle School, said.
Both Havens and Scott embodies the highest standards of professionalism and demonstrates the desired intrinsic characteristics of a great teacher. Each will be recognized later in the year and will receive a full scholarship to the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Leadership Development Program held in the fall, chamber officials said. This selection also qualifies the teachers to represent Bland and Wythe County for the 2021 Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year Program through the Virginia Department of Education.
“We would like to thank Ms. Havens and Ms. Scott for their dedication to the teaching profession and to the commitment to the young people of our area. The students are receiving a great education because of teachers who care, who want to make a difference, and strive to be the best teacher they can be,” said Matthew Clarke, president of the chamber of commerce.
