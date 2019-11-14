BLUEFIELD — Up until Wednesday morning, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Bluefield on Nov. 13 was 10 degrees in 1911.
That 108-year-old record was shattered Wednesday morning, as the National Weather Service (NWS) reported 6 degrees at the Mercer County Airport, the official site of recorded temperatures for the city.
Not only that, Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the NWS, said the record low reading in Bluefield for Nov. 12 had been 15, set in 1950.
Just before midnight on Nov. 12, that record was broken as well when a temperature of 13 degrees was recorded.
Two low temperature records were broken in one night.
After that cold snap, though, which included a very cold Wednesday night, temperatures start to moderate the rest of the week, with the high Friday expected to be around 50, Beasley said.
Although next week will be a little below normal, at this point in the forecast Thanksgiving week looks like a winner.
“No winter storm is in the future right now,” Beasley said. “Next week is going to be a little chillier than normal. But the week of Thanksgiving looks fairly warm.”
The current forecast highs may reach near 60 degrees during that week, he said, with the cold and snowy weather staying in the western United States.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
