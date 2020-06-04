CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice was scheduled to meet with advisors Wednesday evening on revisiting the order to limit outdoor crowd sizes to 25 people and the 50-percent capacity at restaurants.
The question surfaced during his weekday briefing Wednesday morning related to crowd sizes at some protests and restaurants struggling to make money.
Justice said he is “well aware” of the crowds of protesters and the 25-person limit because of the danger of the COVID-19 spread.
“We may start expanding the 25…” he said. “We are doing a great amount of work in regard to that later today (Wednesday).”
Justice said he also understands the financial strain on restaurants from limiting their capacity and that will be looked at as well.
“I am totally aware of the situation in our restaurants,” he said, adding that experts in the medical field are being consulted before any changes are made to relax the restrictions.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-10 Czar, said it is a “delicate balancing act we are trying to navigate.”
The concern is, he said, the closer people are together, the more likely and faster the spread of the virus, especially if facial coverings are not worn. Maintaining distance is a key, he said.
“We hope to be able to loosen up some of these restrictions and it may not be in the whole state,” he said, referring to a possible regional approach where the incidents of the virus are lower. “It is a tool we can use.”
Justice again said the state is “trying to ease back into reopening ... we crawled rather than ran.”
This is Week 6 of his Comeback plan with movie theaters and casinos opening Friday.
Week 7 starts Monday and includes low-contact youth sports, like Little League baseball and soccer, starting practice as well as some high school sports training activities with a limited number of athletes at one time.
More guidelines on these sport activities will be announced by Friday, he added.
Justice also said that on June 10 the return of out-of-state guests at private and state park campgrounds will be allowed.
Scott Adkins, acting director of WorkForce West Virginia, was also on hand at the briefing and said about 250,000 claims have been or are being processed.
However, he said, with the historical surge in claims fraud is being uncovered.
“We have seen several hundred claims for people who did not apply,” he said. “People are stealing their identities.”
Adkins said if anyone receives a letter a claim is approved, but they did not file for one, call WorkForce.
They have also uncovered fraudulent IP (Internet) addresses from across the country and from outside the U.S. trying to file claims.
Safeguards are now in place related to this, he added.
Anyone who suspects fraud and call 800-379-1032, option 6, or visit workforcewv.org.
Justice, whose briefing was interrupted by a call from Pres. Donald Trump, said after the call the state most likely will not be the site of the GOP national convention, which was scheduled to take place in Charlotte but will not because of North Carolina’s restrictions on crowd size related to the pandemic.
The push to get the convention in Charleston was a “long shot,” he said, and Pres. Trump told him they are looking elsewhere.
As he was talking about that conversation with the President, Justice said Pres. Trump or any president is always welcome in West Virginia, but then added, “maybe not Barack Obama.”
Later in the day on Wednesday, Justice issued an explanation for his comment about former Pres. Obama after the “tone of the comment” was questioned by “a few politically-motivated individuals.”
“Everyone knows that President Obama made it a specific strategy to destroy our coal industry and power plants which, for more than a century, had been the lifeblood of West Virginia’s economy,” he said. “Before you know it, West Virginia was brought to our knees, especially southern West Virginia. I hated that so badly because the good people of West Virginia suffered beyond belief.”
“I want to love everybody, and by that, I mean everybody, including President Obama,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, what happened to West Virginia during his time in the Oval Office will take us decades and decades to recover from, if ever.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
