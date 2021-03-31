Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early will transition to snow showers overnight. Becoming windy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.