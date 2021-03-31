BLUEFIELD — Bluefield has selected a new city manager to replace Dane Rideout, who is moving to a new position in North Carolina.
Col. Harry “Cecil” Marson of West Point, New York, has accepted an offer from the city and will take over the reins of the city manager in August.
An Elkins, W.Va. native, Marson is cut from the same cloth as (U.S. Army Colonel-retired) Rideout, both serving as Garrison Commander at West Point Military Academy, and the two have known each other through their military service.
“We are very fortunate to have Colonel Marson succeeding Dane Rideout as our next city manager,” said Mayor Ron Martin. “He will continue the high-level of leadership we have had here over the last seven years. We learned with Dane that individuals with leadership experience in our Armed Forces are familiar with the challenges that face managers of a city like ours – from budgetary concerns and human resources issues to law enforcement and infrastructure. These individuals come prepared to meet our city’s challenges on day one.”
Vice-Mayor Barbara Thompson Smith said the city board interviewed several candidates for the position, but that Marson stood out above the rest.
“He visited Bluefield earlier in the month and it was just a natural fit,” she said. “His West Virginia roots and experience in the military make him the perfect choice for this position.”
Marson said he was impressed with everyone in Bluefield and it will be great to be back in his home state.
“We are really excited,” he said about his family – wife Amy and two sons, Harry, 18, who will attend Bucknell University in August, and Hank, 15, who will be a high school sophomore in the fall. “It’s very cool.”
Marson said his wife is from Texas but loves West Virginia and the family enjoys the outdoors and skiing.
“I really wanted to get back home,” he said. “It worked out in a crazy way.”
That crazy way was being called by Rideout out of the blue to see if he may want to apply for the job.
Marson said his plan upon leaving the military was to stay on at West Point as the military athletic director, not thinking about an opportunity to return to the state, until that phone call.
He applied after consulting with his family, and after all the candidates were screened was asked to come to Bluefield, where he had visited many years ago to play Legion Baseball.
“The folks there were great,” he said. “The mayor, the board members, Jim Spencer, they are all great.”
The upbeat atmosphere was “kind of contagious. I really felt welcomed.”
Marson said he has known Rideout for some time and wants to carry on the progressive course the city has taken.
“Everybody wants to keep the hammer down and keep growing,” he said of Bluefield’s progress. “My goal will be to help keep in going, to do the best I can for Bluefield.”
The city is in a “great position” for growth, he said, and “we have to be creative and aggressive to keep moving forward.”
Marson is long accustomed to moving forward, and has lived in places around the world as his military career took off.
Before taking the position at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, Marson served in extensive leadership positions, including special task force commander in Entebbe, Uganda, commander of the International Special Training Center in Pfullendorf, Germany, and Director of Operations and Support of the Special Operations Task Force in Iraq.
He was also detachment commander of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson, Colo., and Secretary of the General Staff at Fort Bragg, N.C., among other assignments.
His background is chock full of experiences in management and responsibility.
Marson, a Special Forces Officer, in his position as Deputy Commandant at West Point is responsible for overseeing the university’s student and campus activities, student housing, dining facilities, and character and leadership development training for the 4,400 cadets at the university. Prior to serving as Deputy Commandant, he served as Garrison Commander of the U.S Army Garrison at West Point, leading over 1,500 employees and contractors to successfully provide law enforcement, fire protection, and public works services to West Point’s 18,000 residents and 3 million annual visitors.
As Garrison Commander, Marson oversaw an annual budget of over $280 million dollars and implemented over $1.2 billion dollars in revitalization projects.
Marson has a bachelor of arts in interdepartmental studies from West Virginia University, a master of arts degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army School of Advanced Military Studies from Fort Leavenworth, Kan. and a master of arts degree in international studies from the Marine Corps University at Quantico, Va.
After graduation from WVU in 1995, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps and served in a variety of leadership roles during his more than 25 years of military service.
Marson’s notable awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with one “Valor” device and Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Iraqi Campaign Medal with one Silver and one Bronze Campaign Stars, Combat Infantryman and Expert Field Medical Badges, Airborne Badge, Air Assault Badge, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab.
With his military career soon behind him, he said he is looking forward to living and working in Bluefield and being part of the community.
“I just want to continue the great work that has been done by the whole team,” he said of the city. “We can do it, and I am excited to be part of it.”
Martin said the terms of Marson’s employment will be reduced to a written agreement to be voted on by the Board of Directors at an upcoming meeting, with an anticipated start date of Aug. 15.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
