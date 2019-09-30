BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield, Va. has set a public hearing on a proposal to end restrictions on when political signs can be posted in town.
The issue surfaced recently when a candidate for the Eastern District seat on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors displayed campaign signs on town property outside the current legal window to do so.
Subsections of a town ordinance say those signs cannot be displayed until 45 days before an election.
During a town council meeting earlier this month, two candidates spoke on the ordinance.
Incumbent Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said he has honored the ordinance and not displayed any campaign signs but other candidates are ignoring it.
“It’s my understanding that some of the candidates have challenged the legality of that ordinance and as such the town has taken the position that they are not going to enforce that ordinance,” Stacy said.
According to Stacy, he and other candidates were not informed that the town council had taken a position on the ordinance. Due to the council not addressing the candidates’ premature posting of campaign signage, Stacy suggested the council either repeal the ordinance or enforce it.
“If this council has decided not to enforce one of its ordinances, for whatever reason,” he said, “the process for that is repeal, and that should have been undertaken the moment that this council took dissatisfaction with this ordinance.”
Prior to an ordinance being repealed, the council must hold two meetings and give a public notice, which could not happen before the election, so Stacy suggested the only solution is to enforce the ordinance.
“Let the community know, either through your vote to conduct a public hearing and repeal it, if that is the wish of this council, or if it is not the wish of this council to repeal your ordinance, for the reasons that various candidates have outlined, then to consider enforcing it,” Stacy said, “It gives a significant disadvantage as a candidate running for office in your community if I wish to comply with the ordinances, but at the same time I see others that are not.”
Chuck Presley, a town councilman, is opposing Stacy for the Eastern District seat.
“We had a work session evening and if you would like, you should probably call Mike (town manager Mike Watson),” Presley told Stacy at that meeting. “He talked about the sign ordinance and he could keep you more in-depth on the topic.”
The public hearing, which is a joint hearing with town council and the planning commission, on a proposed ordinance to repeal those relevant subsections is set for Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Council chambers on Huffard Drive.
Subsections now in place and being considered for repeal read:
(C) “Temporary political campaign signs shall not be erected more than 45 days prior to the election, incident or subject to which they refer and shall be removed within five days after the election. No sign permit or zoning permit will be required if the temporary political campaign signs are erected during the stated time period of this subsection…”
(D )”If, after reasonable notice, the temporary political signs are not so removed, the town may cause them to be removed, and the candidate, organization or person who caused the sign to be erected may be charged for such removal.”
