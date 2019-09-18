BLUEFIELD — The former Kmart facility on Cumberland Road in Bluefield may be a busy place soon.
Members of the Bluefield Planning Commission have set a public hearing related to a proposal to approve the modification of the building for a U-Haul facility.
According to a legal notice, AMERCO Real Estate Company’s application to amend a previous PUD (Planned Unit Development) to “approve a modification” so a U-Haul business can locate there will be heard by the commission at the public hearing.
The modification would open the way for self-storage units, a show room, a designated area to receive and dispatch U-Hauls, and other functions.
Four 2,100-sq.-ft. self-storage units would be located in the parking lot and the building would also be painted with U-Haul colors.
City Manager Dane Rideout said he is pleased a company is taking an interest in locating in the city.
“We will wait until the public hearing to hear what they have to say,” he said.
That hearing will be held on Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. in the city hall board of directors room.
After the public hearing, the commission will make a recommendation to the board of directors, which has final approval of the requested modification.
The Kmart store on Cumberland Road closed in 2016.
AMERCO Real Estate Company, a subsidiary of U-Haul International and based in Phoenix, Ari., provides real estate and development services to the U-Haul System.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.