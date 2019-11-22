PEARISBURG, Va. — Giles County on Thursday evening became the first Virginia county in this area to pass a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.
The resolution declares that the county is opposed to any more restrictions on guns, said Giles County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey Morris.
Giles now joins a growing list in Virginia of counties declaring sanctuaries to express opposition to any gun control efforts by the state.
The issue surfaced after the general election when Democrats took control of both the House and Senate, and Gov. Ralph Northam laid out a plan for more gun control measures.
Morris said the resolution passed unanimously and is similar to those being passed in other counties.
“It (the resolution) goes through the U.S. Supreme Court actions on this and about firearm rights,” he said. “And it also says we are committed to the public to protect our right to keep and bear firearms.”
Morris said the resolution also says county funds cannot be used in any way to restrict gun rights, as in possibly enforcing unwanted gun control laws passed by the state and any associated expenses the state hands off to the counties.
“We have to look down the road,” Morris said, referring to anticipating any problems the county may encounter. “I want to ensure we are not losing tax money out of our county. We don’t want to spend our tax dollars on gun control.”
Morris also said he expects more and more counties to follow suit, especially in the western half of the state, which often has a limited voice in Richmond because of the population disparity.
“But at least it will show we are united on this issue,” he said, and possibly carry more clout although the resolutions have been described by some politicians as being merely “symbolic.”
About 100 people attended the meeting in Pearisburg, he said. Nobody spoke, but all appeared to support it. “They seemed to be happy we passed it.”
Tazewell County is also considering a similar resolution.
Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy agrees with Morris that wording needs to not only be “designed to state our position to protect the Second Amendment,” but also to make sure the county’s money is protected.
Stacy said it’s in the draft stage right now and will be considered at the board’s meeting next month.
Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes is backing it as well.
“We are developing a resolution on the issue,” he said. “I support the resolution.”
Counties in Virginia, mostly rural, that have already passed those declarations include Carroll, Pittsylvania, Patrick, Campbell, Charlotte and Appomattox, with Franklin and Amherst counties also considering the move.
Gov. Ralph Northam has said dealing with gun violence is a top priority for his administration and he wants to pursue “common sense” gun controls including background checks on all gun sales and trades, a ban on selling assault weapons and the reinstatement of the one handgun a month purchase law.
The Second Amendment sanctuary move is being pushed by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), a gun rights organization founded in 1994.
According to the VCDL website, “a Second Amendment Sanctuary is any locality that says it will not enforce any unconstitutional (federal or state) gun laws! Many sheriffs are going to take the County’s lead on this and county police could be told not to enforce such laws either. (Law enforcement officers do not have to, and shouldn’t, enforce any unconstitutional laws.)”
The U.S. Supreme Court’s last ruling on the constitutionality of a gun control law was in 2008 on Washington D.C.’s ban on handguns in the home. The Supreme Court stopped the ban, affirming an individual’s right to keep handguns in the home for self-defense.
But the ruling stressed that the Second Amendment has limitations.
The late Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in the majority opinion: “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. [It is] not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Scalia went on to write: “Although we do not undertake an exhaustive historical analysis today of the full scope of the Second Amendment, nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of … arms.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
