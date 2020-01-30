By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A program that will help people save, reward them for saving, and includes a donation to the Lil’ Tony Webster Scholarship Fund kicked off Wednesday night during the Bluefield High School-Graham High School basketball game.
Called SaverLife, the non-profit organization is asking area residents to participate in the “Race to 500” challenge, which offers cash rewards (between $100 and $500) for the participants saving the most money.
The challenge starts today and runs through May 31.
SaverLife is a national non-profit organization and the purpose is to help families achieve prosperity through savings, said Shana Beal, SaverLife’s director of communications.
“We have over 200,000 users from all 50 states,” she said. “We have been around for almost 20 years.”
Beal said the total money that is available to give as prizes is $35,000, with up to $15,000 of that going to the scholarship fund.
Tony Webster was a Bluefield High School football player who died unexpectedly in January 2019.
“Between now and May 31, we’re challenging Bluefield participants to save $500 - there will be $100, $250 and $500 prizes given out at the completion of the race,” she said. “We will also match residents’ savings up to $15,000 for the ‘Lil Tony Webster Forever 5’ scholarship fund that is given annually to Mercer County students.”
Beal said there are “three different challenges/games that Bluefield residents can play: Scratch & Save - we give away $5 and $50 prizes each week for saving $5 and Tax Time Quest - $50 prizes for pledging to save your tax refund.”
SaverLife has already been working with local Bluefield business partner Alorica and Jim Spencer, economic development director for the city of Bluefield, to test the program here before its rollout at last night’s game.
Spencer said that in the last few months, 135 residents have signed up and already saved close to $10,000.
Spencer said it’s a way to encourage savings, especially for younger people, and residents can save in accounts they set up where they already bank.
According to a recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank, 40 percent of respondents to a national survey could not cover an unexpected $400 expense without going into debt, SaverLife said.
SaverLife’s mission is to reverse that trend by helping working families achieve prosperity through savings, and the program has started in Bluefield to show everyone how to do it, the company said.
Beal said the organization and prizes are funded by private philanthropy from businesses and corporations.
