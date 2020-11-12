CHARLESTON — An active COVID-19 outbreak is underway at a McDowell County prison.
During a virtual pandemic briefing Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice said the outbreak in virus cases at the Stevens Correctional Center in Welch involves both inmates and staff. He said 38 inmates at the prison and 11 staff members have contracted the virus.
“We have 38 active inmate cases and 11 staff and the odds are the way this normally works, it’s going to get a little bit worse before it gets better,” Justice said of the prison outbreak.
Justice said he was contacted by McDowell County Commissioner Cecil Patterson regarding the outbreak. He said that the West Virginia National Guard is now on stand-by to respond to the prison.
“The National Guard is standing by to sanitize once the outbreak has been isolated and the scope of the infection is known,” Justice said.
Justice also announced Wednesday that West Virginia has set a new pandemic record with 885 new coronavirus cases being reported in a 24-hour period.
“We have had 885 new positive cases in the last 24 hours,” Justice said. “This is a record beyond belief. Our daily positivity rate is almost 5 percent. It is 5.90 percent.”
Justice said 277 residents of the Mountain State are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus. He said the current number of active coronavirus cases in the state has also reached a new record high of 7,771. However, the statewide rate of COVID-19 transmission – also known as the RT rate – did improve to 1.08 Wednesday.
“Since Monday, we’ve lost another 23 West Virginians,” Justice said. “You can see, on the television, all across the nation, this thing has amped up and it keeps getting worse and worse. We are all very hopeful that, as it’s done in the past, it will peak and then it will go the other way. But right now, we’re still going up.”
One reason for the high number of confirmed cases over the past 24 hours was the fact that more than 11,000 people were tested for the virus Tuesday, Justice said.
“Yesterday (Tuesday), we did test in excess of 11,000 people,” he said. “That’s why we are finding all of the additional positives. It will pay big dividends for us if we just continue to test.”
However, Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, said the increase in positives implies that not only is more testing occurring but that the disease is now more prevalent in the state.
“Even though we have tested more, which is super important, we are seeing more spread in the communities,” Marsh said. “We believe community spread is being generated by gatherings of people real close to one another and not wearing a mask.”
Marsh said deaths and hospitalizations in West Virginia continue to increase.
“But we’re starting to see that the deaths are rising, our hospital numbers are starting to rise, and we see spread that is very much throughout West Virginia and throughout our country,” Marsh said. “So it is really time for us to rally together and answer the call.”
When asked by members of the news media about the possibility of additional business closures and other shutdowns, Justice said everything remains on the table if virus numbers in the state continue going in the wrong direction
“We are watching everything and absolutely I want you to know that everything has got to be on the table,” Justice said. “Everything’s got to be on the table. If we continue to rise the way we are going it will ultimately come to the point that we will have to look awfully, awfully hard at shutting some things down.”
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
