By JEFF HARVEY
PRINCETON — On a night with a Concord University political science professor and two of his students in the audience, the Princeton City Council received an update on the city’s demolition program.
Princeton Code Enforcement Officer Ty Smith’s presentation Monday on the fall portion of the 2022 Princeton Demolition Project reported that only one building on McNutt Street remained to be demolished of the 60 on the list.
“We have $83,000 of the original $275,000 still available for further demolitions,” he said.
Jan King from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Smith said, informed the city that its program was well ahead of any other in the state.
He added, “Because of media publicity on the program, we are getting input from people who have structures of their own which they want to have removed.”
With the demolition project having 18 months before the funding authorization expires, Smith said there was strong interest in developing the now-vacated plots for residential or commercial property.
Councilman James Hill said the demolition project, in addition to removing dilapidated buildings to promote growth, also had a factor of public safety involved.
To date, there have been 746 demolitions since the program began in 1995.
In other news, council:
• Heard from CU Professor of Political Science Dr. Jim White who said he was there as part of a presentation involving a dozen students from his state and local government class in preparation for their final presentation.
• Mayor David Graham presented a proclamation declaring Nov. 20-26 as Christian Heritage Week in Princeton.
• Graham also read a proclamation recognizing Wilburn Curtis Vest on his 100th birthday. Vest, a retired employee of the Princeton Post Office and U.S Navy World War II veteran, celebrated his birthday Monday.
• City Clerk Ken Clay administered the oath of office to Samuel Lusk as court arraignment clerk.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.