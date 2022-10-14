PRINCETON — With Christmas being roughly two-and-a-half months away, planning for the annual Princeton Christmas Parade is now underway.
“We’re going to have the parade on Friday night, December 2 starting at 7 p.m.,” Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said. “It will go from Mercer Street to the courthouse as it always does.”
The theme of the event, he said, is the “Character of Christmas.”
“We will again have hot chocolate at warming stations along the route,” Webb added. “The Princeton Rotary Club is helping us provide the chocolate.”
Last year’s parade had 50 entrants ranging from floats to marching bands to Santa Claus.
For more information on entries and deadlines, go to www.cityofprinceton.org/Parade. The deadline for entry is November 18.
“We’re looking to have another large crowd,” Webb said. “We’ll have activities and fun for the kids.”
— Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.