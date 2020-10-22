PRINCETON — The Rotary Club of Princeton announced Wednesday that it is hosting a Polio Eradication Fundraiser and Membership Event today at the Sophisticated Hound Brewery at 5 p.m.
Anyone interested in being a part of the largest service organization in the world and joining in the efforts to eliminate polio from the remaining countries should attend, organizers said.
Those individuals who are looking to become a person of action and helping to promote peace in the world are encouraged to attend this event this year, organizers said. The Sophisticated Hound has joined in the effort and will donate $0.50 of all proceeds from the purchase of the WV Common draft sold throughout the entire weekend, from Oct. 22 to 24.
The Rotary Club affords its members the opportunity to make a difference in the world by helping to provide: clean water, addressing food security issues locally and worldwide, the promotion of peace on a global scale, providing scholarships to local students and more, organizers said.
