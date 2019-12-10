PRINCETON — With more donations, a $400,000 matching grant will be available to almost complete the funding for the new Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center.
Former Princeton resident Rick Kendrick was at the center Monday morning to say he is confident his family’s $400,000 donation will soon be matched locally, bringing the total for the new center to about $2.6 million, closer to the $3 million cost.
The 20,000-sq.-ft. facility, located beside the Princeton Rescue Squad, is nearing completion, said Stacey Hicks, the squad’s CEO, and fundraising efforts are ongoing.
“We are really proud of where we are at,” he said. “We need about another $90,000 to get the $400,000 matching grant (by Dec. 31). That will put us at $2.6 million.”
Both Hicks and Kendrick said they are confident the donations will come in, and because of the Kendrick donation, the Shott Foundation has upped its contribution from $500,000 to $600,000.
Hicks said the outside of the center is 99 percent complete and the inside is about 85 percent complete.
Kendrick said that, although he and his brother no longer live in Princeton, the attachments are intact.
“Stacey and I have been friends for a long time,” he said. “He reached out to me and told me they had a need. My family … has a lot of connections to the community and we felt like we wanted to be a part of it (this project).”
Kendrick said they have contributed to a number of causes in Princeton over the years.
“My brother and I grew up here and we feel like it’s important to support the community if there’s a need,” he said.
Kendrick said the education center is important because it trains EMS (Emergency Medical Services) personnel.
“Everybody in the community will at some point probably need their help,” he said.
Kendrick said big donations are nice, but all are want wanted and needed.
“The sad thins is the big gifts get all the attention,” he said. “But the most important thing is the small gifts. Our matching (funds) make your gift bigger.”
Part of Kendrick’s motivation is also simply to share.
“One thing my parents taught me, and I hope most parents teach them (their children), that those who have should share,” he said.
During a recent tour of the facility, Hicks said the center will not only provide the needed training for EMS professionals, it will also be accommodate the public for first aid, CPR training.
One of the training rooms will actually have the back of an ambulance that has been removed from a chassis, as well as a fake bathroom used to show how a person who has fallen in the shower or had a heart attack must be lifted.
A simulation lab, he said, will help create about any scenario an EMS may face in the field.
“Break-out” rooms are also in the facility and provide specialized training in areas like cardiology.
Hicks said a lecture lab will have elevated seating and accommodate about 100 with a work station included in the presentation and 200 without the station. TV monitors will be on the wall.
“It will also have all of the latest electronics,” he said. “Everything will be state of the art.”
At the other end of the facility is the emergency shelter, which will accommodate about 250 people and include bathrooms, a commercial size kitchen and large pantry.
Although the main purpose has always been the EMS education center, Hicks said it became clear an emergency shelter is also needed.
“A few years ago, the turnpike was closed,” he said, leaving people stranded and running out of gas and supplies. “We had to go out there and take six-wheelers and go up and down the turnpike to get people out of there.”
But all motels were full, so people had to be taken to the rescue squad building to stay.
“Then we had to evacuate the Towers (apartments),” he said. “That got us thinking about doing this part of the project.”
Hicks said it’s for anyone who needs it in an emergency disaster, regardless of where they are from.
“It has its own generator,” he said, so losing power in the area would not impact it. The shelter also includes a handicap accessible shower.
Not only that, the facility is built to withstand about any weather conditions, he said, with a solid 12-inch concrete wall reinforced with steel and brick on the outside.
“You wouldn’t want to bring someone to an emergency shelter and get blown away,” he said of the possibility of being hit by the remnants of a hurricane or a tornado.
The shelter will also be available for community groups to use.
Hicks said the education center has an economic impact component and will be a “regional center.”
“We are creating jobs, trying to make sure Mercer County and surrounding counties have the best EMS services possible,” he said, adding that 95 percent of EMS graduates find jobs quickly.
Students will also be coming from “all around” to Princeton for the education center, he said.
“We already have people from Charleston, Beckley and from all over coming here (to the current, very small center),” he said. “If you educate somebody, they can make their own living. Right now, there is a nationwide shortage of EMTs and paramedics.”
Hicks said the facility has been a “huge, huge undertaking” for the squad, but the result is something the community can be proud of.
“There won’t be an equivalent to it,” he said. “The only one even close is in Charleston, but it’s nothing to the degree we will have. This one will be one of the leaders in the country. I have been to every education facility in the state and this one by far will surpass them all.”
But Hicks said it would not have been possible without community support.
“We’ve been really blessed that we’ve been able to raise the funds we have raised,” he said. “The best thing about this community is people get behind good projects. And our people (who are trained at the center) are educated to the degree they save lives.”
Everyone will benefit from the new center, he added.
“It’s a big deal. It’s going to be amazing.”
Anyone wanting to make a donation can send a check to the Princeton Rescue Squad Building Fund, 701 Stafford Drive, Princeton. WV 24740.
