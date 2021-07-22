PRINCETON — The Princeton Renaissance Theater is hosting open auditions today for those interested in joining its new community theater group, the Renaissance Players.
Performers of all ages are invited to audition before members of the theater’s advisory board, which includes Trevor Darago and Dreama Denver.
“As of now, we are looking to inventory our talent. Because we want the most participation, we want to ensure that as shows are chosen, we try to create roles to all interested,” Darago said.
Open auditions for the Renaissance Players are being held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Princeton Renaissance Theater at 843 Mercer Street.
A Meet and Greet event held on July 2 provided those interested in this group an opportunity to tour the inside of the theater and speak directly with advisory board members, said Carin Prescott, development director for the Renaissance Theater. Attendees were also asked to take a short survey, and the feedback collected will help the Renaissance Players create highly enjoyable performances for the community.
Renovations are still underway for the Princeton Renaissance Theater, and once all work is complete, it will be the home for the Renaissance Players’ productions. Until then, Darago is planning for the group to perform at other locations.
“There has been a lot of interest for our new community theater group, and we’re excited to see all the local talent,” Prescott said. “The Renaissance Players will be a great addition to the community, and we look forward to having many folks involved.”
Detailed information about the audition can be found on the Renaissance Theater’s website and Facebook event.
The Princeton Renaissance Theater is an initiative of Community Connections, a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation located in Princeton. It is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families on a local, regional, and statewide level.
The mission of the Princeton Renaissance Theater is to enrich the community with unique and memorable experiences of film and performing arts by serving as a cultural and educational resource for all, Prescott said.
