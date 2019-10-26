PRINCETON — A Princeton man was released on a PR (Personal Recognizance) bond in Mercer County Circuit Court Friday on child neglect charges related to an ATV ride.
Terry Allen Parks, 46, was indicted earlier this month on charges of gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious injury and/or risk of death as well as ATV safety violations and following too closely.
Parks was ordered to appear in circuit court on Friday, where the PR bond was set.
According to the indictment, on Sept. 15 Parks failed to secure his 3-year-old daughter in an ATV on Maple Acres Road by using an inappropriate booster seat while she was a passenger.
Parks also placed his daughter in the front passenger seat rather than the rear, placing her at risk, the indictment said.
Another charge related to operating the ATV on a road with a centerline in an unauthorized manner and the indictment said he also failed to provide a “size-appropriate helmet” for his daughter and was following another vehicle too closely “without having due regard for the speed of the vehicles and the traffic upon and condition of the roadway.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.