PRINCETON — A Princeton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on sexual abuse charges.
Det.-Sgt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Eric Shawn Phillips, 41, is charged with soliciting a minor via computer, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, and sexual exploitation of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.
Phillips is incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail under a $30,000 cash-only bond.
“Due to the nature of the investigation and that it is ongoing, no other information is being released at this time,” Sommers said.
If anyone has information relating to Eric Phillips that could be helpful in this investigation, please contact Sommers at 304-913-4082 or by email at ssommers@wvmcs.org.
