PRINCETON — The present location of the Princeton Public Library is one of the oldest buildings in Princeton.
On Saturday, Oct.15, the history of the building will get its just due with the official recognition ceremony for the building’s placement on the National Register of Historic Places.
Princeton Public Library Interim Director Laura Buchanan said Tuesday that the library had actually been placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed a public recognition ceremony until this year.
“(Former library director) Sheena Johnson and (library board member) JoAnna Fredeking were instrumental in getting the recognition for the building,” she said.
Buchanan added, “Besides the historic recognition, the designation will also help us to get assistance in maintaining the building.”
Under National Register of Historic Places regulations, she said, the building can be modified as needed on the inside but changes to the outside of the building would have to go through guidelines.
The building was constructed to serve as the Princeton Post Office in 1935 and served until 2006 when the post office moved to its current location. The library relocated there after the city of Princeton obtained it. E.T. Boggess, Architects, remodeled the building for the library’s purposes prior to the 2010 opening.
“(The ceremony) will give the staff and I a sense of pride. We get visitors all the time from both in- and out-of-state who come in part because we have a historic building and we get a chance to discuss our curriculum,” Buchanan said.
The old post office vault and photos of the building’s construction remain from the post office era.
On October 15th, the ceremony from 11 a.m. until noon will feature an acknowledgement of the library’s 108-year history through photos and old newspaper articles, a groundbreaking for the new outdoor reading area and a tree planting. Finger foods will be served.
“It’s an opportunity to celebrate for both the library and the community,” she said.
— Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
