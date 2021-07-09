PRINCETON — Free home tests for colon cancer screening are being distributed today in the south parking lot of Princeton Community Hospital.
The hospital will have 100 fecal immunochemical test (FIT) colorectal cancer screening test kits available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last, according to an announcement Thursday from the hospital.
Princeton Community Hospital’s south parking lot is the one nearest to the Princeton Recreation Center. There will be a drive-through pickup, and people coming to pick up a free test will follow the directional signs.
Patients who pick up a free FIT test kit must agree to collect a stool sample at home and mail the test kit to the lab within a two-week period, according to hospital officials.
People who do not see a doctor regularly or who have elected not to get routine colonoscopies are good candidates for the free tests, hospital officials said. In addition, people with no insurance or who are underinsured are urged to get one of the free kits.
For additional information, people can contact Khristy Shrewsbury, RN, BSN, director of the Cancer Center and 2-West at 304-431-5129 or email at khristina.shrewsbury@pchonline.org.
