Princeton City Manager Mike Webb turns down Clarksburg job

PRINCETON — Princeton City Manager Mike Webb has decided to turn down a job in Clarksburg and stay in his current position, not only to see some major projects through but also because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Members of the City Council voted unanimously Friday to rescind his resignation at Webb’s request and keep him in that position.
Webb was hired for the job in Clarksburg on Feb. 26 and was scheduled to start on April 13.
“We have received notice from Mr. Webb that he has rescinded his resignation as city manager,” Mayor David Graham told fellow council members.
“I would really like to thank our city manager for his decision to stay with us,” said Councilman James Harvey, who was sworn in as vice mayor at the meeting. “These are hard times and I think we need strong people like Mike Webb to come forward and help us out. Thank you, Mike.”
Councilman James Hill praised Webb for doing a lot for the town during the “short time you have been here …You have not bloomed yet. You are doing really well and you have a great future here.”
Graham said he is happy Webb is staying.
“We are going to need everybody front and center for at least the next year or so to get over the hurdles we have ahead financially and other hurdles we have,” he said. “We appreciate you very much.”
Webb said two major factors were at work in changing his mind to stay as city manager, a position he has held since 2016.
“There are a lot things left here to do in Princeton that are going on currently,” he said. “And when you throw in the unknown of what’s going on with the pandemic that’s hitting the region just now, it’s going to have potentially a multi-week if not multi-month impact. I did not feel it was the right time to leave the position.”
Webb, whose parents and other relatives live in this area, said the mayor and city council members in Clarksburg understood his decision.
“They wished me well as well as the City of Princeton and I wish nothing but the best for the City of Clarksburg,” he said.
Webb said many projects here remain ongoing, including renovations to the old Dean Company for the headquarters of city services, the recreation project, new LED street lighting and 5G broadband capability being installed this spring as well as a sidewalk project.
“New businesses continue to open up in the city when times are normal,” he added.
Webb said the city also has future projects being worked on including the farmers market and historic district with new museum projects.
Webb, a Summers County native who graduated from Concord University and Marshall University, said he has roots in the region.
Growing up in Forest Hill, Webb said the United Methodist Church there has a plaque saying former Presidents James A. Garfield and Rutherford B. Hayes actually slept in the church’s basement during the Civil War.
His connections to the area as well as the pandemic and an aggressive project agenda for the city all contributed to his decision to stay.
“I think it was the right move to stay,” he said. “There is too much unknown ahead for a period of time. I am happy to be saying.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
