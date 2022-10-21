PRINCETON — A busy agenda at this week’s Princeton City Council meeting saw a former councilman and three-term mayor honored posthumously and the Princeton Post Office supported via proclamations.
Mayor David Graham called the family of the late Tim Ealy up to the front of the council chamber Monday to receive the first proclamation.
Presented to Ealy’s widow, Janet, the proclamation was read as follows, “Mr. Tim Ealy served as the Ward IV representative on Princeton City Council from July 1, 2009 to January 2020 (and) as Mayor of the City of Princeton for three consecutive terms from July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2017.”
Among the accomplishments made by the city during his tenure on council were the transfer of the city’s ownership of the Fred Gilbert Center to the Vietnam Veterans of America; the fulfillment of the Beirut Marine Barracks Memorial at the Athens Crossroads; rekindling interest by the West Virginia Department of Transportation for the installation of a traffic signal at Locust and Rogers streets; and Ealy’s unflagging support for the monthly cruise-ins, according to the proclamation.
“(He) derived great pride in the City of Princeton and was always at the ready to listen to citizen complaints as well as further the economic development of the city while remaining behind the scenes. (He) was known to walk the downtown area of the city from his home on Butler Street to the Center Street Fountain visiting with business owners and shoppers while on his way,” Graham said.
City Clerk Ken Clay and Police Chief Tim Gray remembered Ealy for his ability and willingness to talk with the latter saying “He’d call me and ask me to meet him to talk. He’d talk for 40 minutes before he’d get around to saying what he’d asked you to talk about.”
The second proclamation praised the Princeton Post Office’s officers and employees for being an essential part of the community and offered the city’s undying support to it. It also cited it’s importance as a hub of activity, a reliable messenger and carrier of news and knowledge and as an instrument of trade and industry.
Copies of the proclamation will be sent to each member of the state’s Congressional delegation.
Two other proclamations were presented at the meeting. The first declared October as “International Alpha Delta Kappa Month” in Princeton in recognition of its efforts in support of women in education.
The second declared November as “Family Court Awareness Month” in the city of Princeton. The proclamation was made in support of the family court system’s efforts to prevent children from harm at the hands of family members plus honoring and valuing the lives of children.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
