TAZEWELL, Va. — With only one race on the ballot, voter turn-out was exceptionally low Tuesday in parts of Southwest Virginia for the state’s primary election.
Three Republicans, Daniel Gade, Thomas Speciale, and Alissa Baldwin, were vying for their party’s nomination to challenge incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, this fall.
With 1,904 of 2,576 precincts reporting at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Gade was named the Republican nominee with 144,729 votes statewide.
Tazewell County reported 1,079 votes for Gade, 175 for Speciale and 208 for Baldwin with all 21 precincts reporting.
Neighboring Buchanan County reported 201 votes for Gade, 44 for Speciale and 39 for Baldwin with all 18 precincts reporting.
Giles and Bland counties both reported Gade as the winner, with 594 and 201 votes respectively.
With no Democratic challenger, Warner has already been nominated by his party.
But the primary, which was originally scheduled for June 9 but delayed until Tuesday by Governor Ralph Northam due to the pandemic, was a relatively low-key event.
In Tazewell County, only 252 votes had been cast as of midday Tuesday. The Graham precinct, which includes Bluefield, Va., had the highest turn-out with 52 votes cast during the morning hours, according to Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls.
Another 75 people voted absentee by mail in the election, along with 39 who voted absentee in person at the registrar’s office in Tazewell.
Earls said the primary election also served as a dry run for this November. With the presidential election at the top of the November ballot, a huge turnout is expected in Virginia this fall. But questions remain, including whether or not the pandemic will be over by then or if a second wave of the virus will impact the general election.
Earls said social distancing was enforced at the polls Tuesday, along with other safety precautions.
“We’ve done a lot of planning for today’s election with November in mind,” Earls said.
