CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s allotment of COVID vaccine doses may increase substantially next week, up to almost 60,000.
If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receives the FDA EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) as expected, about 15,000 doses should come to the state next week, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during his pandemic briefing. An FDA panel was meeting Friday on the decision.
“Those are additional doses above what we already receive,” he said. “If this comes to pass, next week our total doses in West Virginia should approach 60,000. That is great, great news and we are ready for it.”
Justice said the vaccine is only one shot and easier to store.
Maj. Gen. (Retired) James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said those facts will help target more rural and vulnerable populations who may not be as mobile as others.
“Our intention is to continue to move forward (focusing on more vulnerable residents) with Johnson & Johnson,” he said. “It will allow us some flexibility. Older individuals who are not mobile need only one shot (rather than two for Pfizer and Moderna).”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said residents should not hesitate to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has an overall effective rate of 72 percent, but 86 percent against serious COVID illnesses that include hospitalizations.
Both Pfizer and Moderna are about 96 percent effective.
“The normal flu shot is 60 percent to 70 percent effective,” she said, explaining that the 86 percent is especially good.
“They are a great vaccine,” she said of J&J. “They work.”
Amjad said the vaccines were designed with a different process.
“They are just made differently,” she said. “Both are effective vaccines.”
Justice again touted the state’s vaccination rate success, which still leads the nation.
As of Friday, the state had administered almost 470,000 total doses, with 161,000 of those for age 65 and over.
Hoyer said the state, as well as localities, are ready to handle all the doses the state can receive.
Amjad also said one positive outcome of COVID precautions has been the impact on the flu season.
“We have seen not many flu cases this year,” she said, adding it’s most likely because people are wearing masks, washing hands and staying socially distant.
Justice also once again relayed positive numbers in the pandemic, including the active cases falling for the 41st straight day, now at 7,800.
Only 267 are now hospitalized with COVID in the state and no counties are in the red on the state’s County Alert System.
Justice read information on six new deaths since Wednesday, but that is one of the lowest two-day totals and shows the gradual decrease.
The death rate has dropped 72 percent since early January and stands at 2,292.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
