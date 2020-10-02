WELCH — A positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Sandy River Middle School in McDowell County.
The school, which had already started remote learning only because of a possible exposure, will remain closed until Oct. 14.
“Today, working with the McDowell County Health Department, McDowell County Schools confirmed one positive COVID-19 case at Sandy River Middle School,” a statement released by the school system late Thursday said. “After conducting initial contact tracing and investigations, it was determined by the McDowell County Health Department that Sandy River Middle School’s campus will remain closed and students will return to campus on Oct. 14. All sports and activities will stop immediately. We will continue to work closely with the Health Department as they conduct contact tracing.”
Remote learning will continue for all students and Schoology will be used for online instruction. Meals will continue to be provided to students and details will be shared with families, the statement said.
Shannon Hardee, nursing director of the McDowell County Health Department, said the positive case highlights the importance of safety protocol.
“People may get tired of hearing it and we are tired of saying it,” she said. “But those guidelines are for a reason. Avoid crowds, practice social distancing and wear a mask.”
Hardee said this is a “highly contagious” virus and even a regular mask will not provide complete protection.
“Avoid face to face conversations for more than 10 minutes even if wearing a mask,” she said, adding that the limit is 15 minutes and after that a quarantine will be required if the other person tests positive.
Hardee said only the N95 surgical mask provides the best protection from particles that can seep out around routine masks and get into the air.
“It is very contagious and it spreads so easily,” she said. “We don’t even know what this virus is going to do to you in 10 years, 15 years, if you get it now.”
Hardee pointed to chicken pox that can cause a painful shingle outbreak decades later and there is no treatment for it.
“We don’t know what it is going to do,” she said of COVID. “Follow those guidelines.”
