By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PEARISBURG, Va. — An apparent murder-suicide has left two people dead in Pearisburg, Va.
Pearisburg Police Chief Jackie Martin said the victims were in their 60s and married, but identities have not yet been released.
“We received a call yesterday (Tuesday) at 8:01 a.m. for a welfare check on Orchard Drive,” he said. “We found two victims, both deceased, each with a single gunshot wound.”
Martin said it is being ruled as a murder-suicide “unless something from the Medical Examiner’s office is different. But we don’t expect that to change.”
Martin said the families of each of the deceased are still being notified so the identities cannot yet be released.
He also that the police department has no history of ever being called to the residence for any problems.
“Everything is in limbo right now waiting on the Medical Examiner’s report,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.