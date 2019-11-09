BLUEFIELD — Plans for the annual Bluefield Christmas Parade are in full swing as the tradition draws near.
Art Riley, president of the Downtown Merchants Association and parade organizer, said the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.
“This is an invitation to all floats, cars, walking units, pageant queens, marching units, band, VIPs, clubs and organizations, club presidents, antique car owners and individuals,” Riley said, referring to units to march in the parade, urging everyone to sign up by Dec. 6.
A float contest is part of the parade with first place awarded $250, second prize $100 and third place $75. The most unusual float will receive $50.
“The theme of this year’s parade is ‘The Grinch,’” he said. “We ask that everyone incorporate this theme into your float.”
Riley said those what want to participate in being judged should send in their applications and $25 fee made payable to the Bluefield Christmas Parade Committee, at 200 Federal St., Bluefield WV 24701, by Dec. 6.
The parade route will be the same as in previous years, he said, starting at the corner of South Street and Bland Street, North on Bland Street to Federal Street and right on Raleigh Street to the parking lot.
“It’s been a tradition in the community for roughly 57 years,” Riley said. “Last year, we had 84 units in the parade. This year we are shooting for 100.”
The parade’s main purpose is to show area residents that they are appreciated, he said, and it’s a way to help them enjoy the Christmas season.
“It’s something the citizens look forward to,” he said. “It’s a little break from the Christmas rush.”
Riley said all area high school and middle school bands have been invited to participate.
“We furnish the travel fee for bands if they want to come,” he said.
The parade is sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association and CASE West Virginia.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
