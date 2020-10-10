PRINCETON — PikeView High School in Mercer County is moving to all remote instruction beginning Monday due to a positive COVID-19 case within the school.
According to the Mercer County Board of Education, an employee at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing has begun by the Mercer County Health Department to locate all of the individuals who came in contact with the employee.
“In an abundance of caution, PikeView High School will move to all remote instruction beginning Monday, October 12th,” the school board said in a statement Friday. “An announcement of when students may return to in-person school will occur after further contact tracing by the Mercer County Health Department.”
The statement said all sports activities at PikeView High School are suspended until further notice.
The COVID-19 case also led to the cancellation of Friday’s originally planned football game between Bluefield and PikeView.
The shutdown of on-campus activities will mean that PikeView athletic teams will not be able to practice until further notice.
“It’s unfortunate, but that’s just the way this year is going to be. You see a lot of these schools in this area getting loaded down with quarantines due to positive tests for COVID,” said PikeView head football coach Jason Spears.
“We still have to keep our heads up and keep the kids motivated so that when we’re allowed to come back and we’re allowed to practice and play again ... we’ll be prepared,” he said.
The news follows an earlier announcement this week of a positive COVID-19 case that impacted PikeView Middle School.
Both the PikeView Middle and Princeton Middle volleyball teams and their coaches were ordered to quarantine earlier this week due to a positive COVID-19 case, school officials said. Contact tracing also is underway in that case.
The school system also announced last week that the Lady Panthers of PikeView High School had been placed under quarantine due to exposure to a student-athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID19. That 10 to 14 day quarantine period should be ending soon.
