LERONA — A Mercer County student is one of two West Virginia high school students to be named a member of the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.
Kayli Madison Mann of Lerona, a student at PikeView High School, is one of West Virginia’s two 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The second student was William Ryan Tobin of Fairmont Senior High School.
“It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 will be recognized for their achievements this summer, as public health circumstances permit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.