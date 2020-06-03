RICHMOND, Va. — Most of Virginia will move into Phase Two of a reopening plan on Friday, and that means restaurants can offer limited indoor dining and pools can open.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement during a briefing Tuesday afternoon. The only exceptions are Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond, both of which will remain in Phase One.
Northam said Phase Two includes the reopening of indoor dining at restaurants at 50 percent capacity; indoor classes and exercising at gyms at 30 percent capacity; swimming pools with some restrictions; gatherings limited to 50 people rather than 10; recreational sports are allowed with physical distancing maintained and no shared equipment; museums, zoos and other indoor entertainment venues can open.
Social distancing and other precautions continue to remain in place, as well as an order to wear facial coverings in all indoor businesses and government buildings, with exceptions including while dining or drinking.
Northam said the move can be made because all the criteria used to make the decision are still moving in the right direction, including the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests to the total administered, more testing capacity and the ability to handle any surges.
Teleworking is also still encouraged, he added.
“Our health data continue to look good,” he said. “I feel comfortable allowing most of the state to enter Phase Two on Friday.”
Northam said he will have more details on Phase Two on Friday as well as address youth sports.
The only other topic the Governor addressed during his presentation was the current crisis in the wake of the George Floyd murder, pledging to tackle the continued problem of racism and discrimination.
After 400 years in this country from slavery to Jim Crow walls, “black oppression has always existed, just in different forms,” he said.
Northam said he is committed to continue to tackle the issue and hopes the commonwealth can serve as a model in reforming any laws that may reflect discrimination and “historical inequities.”
He had already formed an African-American Advisory Board to examine criminal justice and public safely, he said, as well as create the position of Chief Diversity Officer.
“I hear you and I will work with you,” he said, referring to peaceful protests and at the same time condemning any violence.
Several speakers also addressed the national crisis, including Del. Delores McQuinn.
““We are clearly a nation in crisis and chaos, fueled by yet another act of systemic racism,” she said, adding that it was a “senseless murder” that placed the “high beams on the past and present attitudes that have devalued and dehumanized African-Americans for 400 years.”
It’s time to face the problem “head-on,” she said of institutionalized racism.
“After we march, we plan,” she said, “and take the steps necessary to effect positive change … Protest peacefully, and after we protest we sit at the table so our voices will be heard.”
Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood said sentiment must translate into action.
“We are done dying, I am a little bit tired of talking,” she said. “I want to act.”
Underwood described the killing of Floyd as a “21st Century lynching” and said, “I am exhausted by being black in America.”
She said institutionalized racism must be “dismantled” in the commonwealth and said racism is like a virus, a public health threat.
Underwood said a “comprehensive team of diverse leaders” are needed. “I am committed to leading that effort.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.