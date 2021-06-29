PRINCETON — An opportunity to see and even pet animals ranging from wallabies to miniature deer is coming in July to Mercer County and the surrounding area.
The Great American Petting Zoo is scheduled to be at Grants Supermarket on July 10 in Bluefield and on July 11 in Princeton. The petting zoo is also scheduled to be at the Grants in Oak Hill on July 12 and Grants IGA Supermarket in Smithers on July 15.
The petting zoo will also be in Welch at Goodsons Market on July 9.
Animals that can be fed and petted at the zoo include llamas, wallabies, African pygmy goats, exotic sheep, Vietnamese potbelly pigs, Bantam chickens, miniature call ducks and miniature deer.
Admission is free with any purchase from a participating grocery, according to organizers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.