PETERSTOWN — Students in the seventh grade at Peterstown Middle School spent a day last week away from school learning about careers and etiquette, but they also helped plan and organize the event, which included a formal luncheon.
Called the Empowerment Academy, Peterstown is one of only three middle schools in the state chosen to be a pilot school for the program that focuses on project-based learning, simulated workplace and career exploration.
During the program last week, held at Four Fillies Lodge in Peterstown, their formal luncheon was preceded with a lesson in etiquette by retired Col. Scott Womack, teacher at James Monroe High School.
Womack instructed them not only on manners, proper place settings and use of utensils but also on polite conversations around a dinner table, including which topics to avoid.
After his presentation, students gathered around tables for lunch and sat with residents from different occupations in the community who volunteered their time to answer questions and share their career experiences.
Professions represented career clusters, from the medical field to agriculture to arts and communication.
Students asked a variety of questions that included details about the training and education required, what they like and don’t like about their jobs, and the specific work they routinely do.
But the day was about more than gathering knowledge by listening and observing.
They also learned by doing.
Performing the work required to make the event happen is the problem-based learning portion of the program.
“The students were very busy getting this event together,” said Karsyn Dusold, teacher and program coordinator for the school. “We had one team of students calling catering companies to check prices, plan a menu, and decide who would be the best fit. Once the decision was made they placed the order.”
Dusold said another group explored t-shirt prices to provide all of the students with appropriate attire for this event.
“They found the best prices, made sure they fit our budget, and then helped place the order,” she said. “Two of the members created a survey to distribute to the students to see what t-shirt design they were interested in as well as getting the size of the shirt they would need.”
Dusold said another group of students placed calls to local community members inviting them to this event.
“Through these three tasks the students had to work on budgeting as well as communication skills, all while working under a deadline,” she said.
Last week’s event was one of many for the seventh-graders this school year.
“We have done many assignments this year that revolve around project-based learning and simulated work place,” Dusold said. “Our big project this year will be a community carnival that the students will plan and run. They are excited and so are we.”
The Empowerment Academy provides students with opportunities to learn that are outside of the traditional classroom setting and methods of instruction.
“We have seen that some students that are not necessarily successful in the traditional classroom thrive in this setting,” she said. “This is our second year working through the program.”
The focus is on empowering students to take ownership of their educational experience, she added.
“We are trying to teach them to make real world connections and provide them with experiences that will prepare them for their future endeavors in the workforce,” Dusold said. “It has really been enlightening to see how wonderful our students work when we put them in these types of situations. They are placed into groups based on the 16 common career clusters.”
Students had high praise for the program.
Carolyn Clarkson, 12, daughter of Heather and Shawn Clarkson, said she has enjoyed the experience.
“It was fun and entertaining and definitely educational,” she said, adding that she particularly enjoyed the etiquette part of the program by Womack.
“I learned a lot,” she said.
During the luncheon, students sat at tables with professional representatives of the career path they are considering.
Clarkson, who wants to be a physical therapist, sat a table with a nurse and a family physician, she said.
“They talked to us about their careers and how they got their jobs and what is involved with their jobs,” she said, adding that the program is about far more than not going to school that day.
“It’s not just the part about getting out of class,” she said. “It’s the part about having to learn not just school subjects but also about the real world and what is out there for us to learn.”
Another student interested in being a physical therapist was Wilson Boggess, 12, son of Scott and Carrie Boggess.
“I am glad they took one day out of the week for us,” he said of the professionals who had lunch with them.
Boggess said he has also enjoyed being involved in the program.
“We get to talk about our real lives and our real future, not just about fun,” he said.
Both said their favorite subject in school is world geography, but Boggess could not decide on his favorite song.
Clarkson’s choice was clear: “Blackbird” by the Beatles.
Dusold said the event was a success and also thanked Kathy D’Antoni, Associate Superintendent, state Division of Technical Education & Governor’s Economic Initiatives, who leads this initiative.
“She has been very helpful in regards to funding and providing any training we, the teachers, feel we need to be successful,” she said. “Our principal, Leslie Ferguson, is also extremely supportive and helpful with anything we need.”
According to the state Department of Education, the three-year exploration seeks to change traditional processes, protocols and practices through the guiding principles of project-based learning, workplace environments/ Simulated Workplace and career exploration. The goal is for the middle schools to create a model that maximizes student ownership of learning.
The other pilot schools that have completed the first year of the program are Westwood Middle School, Monongalia County, and Calhoun Middle/High School, Calhoun County.
As a part of the process, teachers have participated in ongoing professional learning that align CTE (Career and Technical Education) processes with content areas and teaching strategies.
Exposing students to CTE late in high school will no longer fill the pipeline with the level of skilled workers needed, the program description says. The expansion of CTE means implementing concepts and strategies at a much earlier age. An implementation plan is currently under way that actively involves students in these programs when they enter high school in grades nine and 10.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
