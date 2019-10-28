PETERSTOWN — What started out as a suggestion from an employee at a restaurant in Peterstown has grown into a major production one day a month, with more and more people taking advantage of “Hot Dog Day.”
The special day, held on the last Friday of each month at the iconic Hometown Restaurant, is a busy one, said owner Linda Fox.
When employees were thinking of ways to not only draw customers in but also give regular customers a bargain, about six months ago one suggested selling hot dogs for 99 cents one day.
“It was such a success, we said, we’ll do it once a month,” Fox said. “We sold, for the first time, about 400 hot dogs.”
That number then jumped to 800, then to 1,000 and then 1,100. “Last month (September) we sold 1,300 hot dogs.”
On Friday, October’s hot dog day, the count may have been lost as it neared 1,500.
With lines at the restaurant and boxes full of hot dogs ordered and ready to be picked up, Fox said it’s non-stop from 7 a.m. to closing time at 7:30 p.m.
But Hometown is no ordinary restaurant, and this is no ordinary hot dog. Everything is made from scratch.
Last Thursday, preparations for hot dog day were already under way.
“I am cooking the chili and making the slaw,” Fox said, adding that on Friday the kitchen becomes an assembly line.
“We have stations set up all over the kitchen,” she said. “We have learned how to do it better.”
But cooking at least 40 pounds of hot dog chili, making slaw from 70 pounds of cabbage and chopping up 20 pounds of onions, as well as all the Dairy Queen-style toasted and buttered buns, it’s a time-consuming process, but every hot dog has everything on it as it would any other day.
“Everything here is made from scratch,” she said. “We have nothing come in here that is already made. It makes our job harder, but it makes a better business also. You can’t find homemade food and nothing else is as good.”
Fox doesn’t mind the extra work, though.
“I say it’s like grandma’s house and I’m grandma,” she said, adding that the late Pete Ballard was there every day and many of his friends, like Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, among many others, visited often.
“Sen. Manchin always left with a bunch of our homemade rolls to take to Gayle (his wife),” Fox said. “She has been here too.”
A painting of Ballard, a well-known artist and teacher, sitting in front of Hometown hangs on the wall as well as a letter of praise from Manchin for the restaurant.
And all of this happened after Fox experienced an unexpected twist of fate.
She said she had no intention of getting into the restaurant business, but a friend of hers opened it 33 years ago and asked her to help.
“I just came here to help a friend,” she said,
But after five months, her friend realized she could not handle the restaurant and her regular job as well, so Fox took it over, with no business or professional cooking experience.
“I was trained by my grandmother on how to cook,” she said, adding that she soon found she actually enjoyed the restaurant.
What followed was the creation of a business that started attracting regular customers to its made-from-scratch menu and daily buffet, and employees who were either members of the family or who soon became family members.
Fox said her daughter-in-law works there now and her grandson worked until he went to college as did other grandchildren, but everyone who is there is treated like family.
“All of these girls who work here, I’m the mama to all of them,” she said.
Shannon Stapler has been a waitress there for five years and said it is a family atmosphere with staff and customers alike.
“Everybody comes here and they are related or they are friends,” she said, adding that since she has worked there she has gotten to know about everybody in town.
“I love it here,” she said, even hot dog day. “It’s non-top. It’s crazy.”
Many customers love it there as well, like Shirley Perry of Bluefield, who eats at Hometown three days a week with three of her friends also from the Bluefield area.
Perry said she loves hot dog day but if she eats from the buffet she knows she may have to wait for something extra, like a biscuit, “because they are covered up with hot dog orders.”
Perry has never missed a hot dog day because she is there every Friday.
“We eat here Tuesday, Friday and Sunday,” she said. “It’s that good.”
Perry said that when she is there on hot dog day, it’s non-stop and boxes are always on the tables full of hot dogs ready to be picked up.
“They are bringing them out constantly,” she said of the boxes.
Of course, she said everything there is good. “The spaghetti is amazing.”
Those are words from happy customers Fox wants to here.
“The Lord blessed me and caused this to flourish,” she said. “I just do the best I can. That’s all I can do.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
