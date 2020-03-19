PETERSTOWN — After Linda Fox decided to close her Hometown Restaurant in Peterstown and not offer carryout service in the wake of a state directive, she had no idea what the impact would be.
Fox made the decision Tuesday night after Gov. Jim Justice ordered all restaurants closed to indoor dining as a way to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
But Fox said at the time she did not think she had enough customers who would use carryout because they enjoyed coming in and socializing.
When word got around there would be no carryout service, though, the community stepped up to the plate and urged her to reconsider.
From messages on Facebook to telephone calls, the support for the iconic restaurant, former hangout for the late artist Pete Ballard and a favorite of Sen. Joe Manchin and his wife Gayle, mushroomed.
“The reason I changed my mind, everybody was calling and everybody was saying, ‘Couldn’t you get it just to go.’” she said. “We had so many people wanting to eat so we thought we would give it a whirl to see what happens.”
Fox said when she heard she would have to close she was surprised.
“I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I was so overwhelmed. We have a big business here and just to shut it… I didn’t know what to do.”
The restaurant is well known also for its menu of all homemade dishes, daily buffet and monthly “hot dog day,” with 99-cent hot dogs.
Although the buffet trays and salad bar sat empty Wednesday, carryout orders were already coming in as word spread she had changed her mind.
“We will have a menu but no buffet or salad bar,” she said. “We are going to start out opening 11 to 3. If we do well with this, on Monday will go ahead and open it up for breakfast. It will depend on what the rest of the week does.”
Fox, who has owned the restaurant for 33 years and has always insisted on only a homemade, from scratch menu, said the news to close was “devastating,” leaving her business high and dry and employees without a job.
“But we are in the same boat as everybody else,” she said. “We are going to do the best we can do and try to serve the public and that’s all I can do.”
Fox said she will cut down to a skeleton crew and try to make it. “We still have the bills.”
One regular customer dropped by to place a to-go order.
Terry Graham of Princeton said she is on the road a lot with her profession and has been stopping by Hometown Restaurant for about five or six years.
“The food is good here, the service is good, it’s just a fun place to be,” she said. “It’s such a clean restaurant with home cooking. There is nothing bad about it. It’s all good.”
Graham said she did not know the restaurant was closed Wednesday but was glad she could get a carryout order.
Graham, who is on the board of Princeton Community Hospital, said she is careful with trying to avoid any contact with people and is following the guidelines recommended by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) regarding the coronavirus.
“We all should follow those guidelines,” she said, including a lot of handwashing and direct contact with people.
And she said she is happy she can still get Hometown Restaurant food.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
