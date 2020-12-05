TAZEWELL, Va. — Monday is the due date for Tazewell County personal property and real estate taxes.
Treasurer David Larimer said all payments are due in, or be postmarked by, Dec. 7 to avoid a late penalty.
“If you did not receive your county tax ticket, please call our office at 276-385-1300,” he said.
All county taxes can be paid in numerous ways: in person at the Treasurer’s Office, by phone, online at www.tazewellcountyva.org, at a local bank, at the new drop boxes at the courthouse entrances, or by U.S. Postal Service.
The tax tickets were mailed out in mid-October.
“We look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Tazewell County,” Larimer said.
In July, Tazewell County officials, were surprised when sales tax revenue in April did not drop because of the statewide COVID-19 shutdown. Tax revenue actually increased compared to last year as federal stimulus money may have triggered spending.
