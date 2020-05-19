GRUNDY, Va. — Charges are pending in a fatal pedestrian crash which took the life of a Grundy, Va. man.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.N. Looney is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Buchanan County, Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said Monday in a press release. The crash occurred May 16 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lesters Fork Road.
A 2014 Lincoln sedan was backing out of a driveway in the 4000 block of Lesters Ford Road, when the driver changed course and drove back into the driveway. The Lincoln struck a pedestrian standing on a bridge in the driveway. The impact of the crash knocked the pedestrian off the bridge. He fell approximately 10 feet into the creek below. The Lincoln ran off the left side of the bridge, overturned and landed in the creek.
The pedestrian, Buford L. Smith II, 51, of Grundy, Va., died at the scene, Geller said.
The Lincoln’s driver, a 91-year-old male from Grundy, was flown to a hospital in Kentucky and is still being treated for life-threatening injuries, she said.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
