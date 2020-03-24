PRINCETON — Starting Tuesday morning, Princeton Community Hospital will start offering drive-thru outpatient testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) if the test is ordered by a physician.
Rick Hypes, the hospital’s director of marketing, said those tests will initially be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Parkview Center portico.
“You are required to have an outpatient physician order for COVID-19 testing in order to be eligible for this service,” Hypes said. “Drive up to the Parkview Center entrance portico, and remain in your vehicle. Someone from PCH will come to your vehicle window for registration, consent, and testing.”
