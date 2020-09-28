BLUEFIELD — A troubling trend in an increase in the suicide rate in the nation may now be exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Dr. Emily Boothe, a psychiatrist at The Pavilion in Bluefield, said pre-pandemic suicide rates were already growing at an alarming rate.
“Between 2001 and 2017, we saw a 31 percent increase in the rate nationwide,” she said. “Now, we are concerned we are going to have even higher rates with people dying by suicide as a reaction to pandemic stress.”
Some effects are already being seen, Boothe said, including more emergency department visits for suicide thoughts or attempts and a three-fold increase in depression.
Although many factors contributed to the rise from 2001 to 2017, she said, the introduction of widespread use of social media during that time coincided with a marked increase in teen suicide, often related to cyber bullying.
But one of the main, consistent contributing factors to suicide is social isolation.
Anyone experiencing social isolation feels “disconnected,” she said, and may have no family or circle of friends to provide those connections.
“People must be able to connect with those around them and feel a part of the community,” she said, whether it’s family, friends, a group, neighborhood or a church family.
Boothe said even if they are in a house full of relatives, though, people can still feel disconnected.
“It’s a matter of interpretation of feeling social distance, not necessarily physical distance. They must be able to connect to someone and have a sense of community a sense of belonging.”
People who have lost their jobs, as many have during the pandemic, often depended on their co-workers and jobs for those connections.
That may be gone, and they could also be experiencing financial problems, another contributor to depression and suicide, she said.
Alcohol and drugs can contribute to the problem.
“Suicide attempts are often impulsive,” Boothe said, and can be a result of drinking, with drug overdoses in a different category because it may be accidental. “Opioid dependence may be a factor.”
All of these are problems anyway, but may be increased by the effects of the pandemic.
Boothe said people should also be aware of the differences between normal depression and clinical (severe) depression, adding that everyone can get sad, which is an expected reaction to many things.
But If it’s a “persistent sad depression” with a decrease in interactions and activities. a loss of focus, with declining energy as well as interruptions in sleep and appetite, help is needed.
“Life is not working for them any longer,” she said of those severely depressed. “They can feel so disengaged with living and have feelings of worthlessness and loneliness.”
Boothe also said anyone who may be going down this road can make changes to help prevent the severity, often without taking medication.
Those changes include maintaining a routine in sleeping, eating nutritious food and engaging in more physical activities.
“But it’s really important to make connections to others,” she said. “Avoid the social isolation.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer and head of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health, said that isolation can be acute with people who live alone and don’t have a partner or children.
Those connections are needed, she said, but people should be careful about using social media.
“I know a lot of elderly people are lonely,” she said, and some look at social media, like Facebook.
“But a lot of information on there is depressing and a lot of people complain,” she said. “That brings them down as well. People tend to put things on social media that are either depressing or bragging and both make people feel worse if they are alone.”
Amjad recommends the “old-fashioned phone call” to others for an actual conversation.
“Just talking to people, talking to family members, helps,” she said. “Loneliness can be a terrible thing if you can’t see people or go anywhere.”
Watching entertaining programs on TV can also help, she said, rather than always watching the news. “I think information is important,” she said. “But the news can be depressing.”
“I would recommend they stay off social media and negativity,” she said. “I think they should try to increase communication with people who love them and understand them. It is hard that you cannot go out and enjoy things as we used to.”
Amjad also said families of anyone who may need to be isolated or quarantined because of COVID can also face difficulties
“It can be a trauma for families,” she said. “Do people know how to take care of them if they have COVID? Health departments can be overwhelmed and not be able to show that much attention.”
With the pre-pandemic statistics already showing that suicide is the second leading cause of death among those under 34 years old and fourth leading for those 35-52 years old, Boothe said, people should seek help if problems surface.
A hotline is available locally, the Crisis Referral Line, and the number is 304-325-4681.
There is also a proposed national suicide crisis line – 988 rather than 911.
