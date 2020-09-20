PRINCETON — With Tazewell County Schools already having students back for five weeks and Monroe County students finally returning to classrooms Monday, all area school systems will be up and running with in-person instruction, and ready to handle any suspected case of COVID-19.
All schools have routine protocol for students and staff, including as much physical distancing as possible, avoiding congregate settings, wearing masks if close contact cannot be avoided and routine sanitization.
They also have similar measures to handle any situations when the virus may be suspected.
Mercer County has already faced a positive case, as a volleyball player tested positive on Sept. 12, resulting in the 14-day quarantines of anyone who had close contact with her.
When a positive is confirmed or possible symptoms are detected at school, counties have similar protocols in place.
The key is to take quick action to isolate, test and contact trace to try to contain any possible spread.
Jennifer Lilly is a nurse with Mercer County Schools and said the extent of quarantining depends on several factors.
“If we get a call that a student on an off-day that is positive, we investigate and determine where the student was (at school),” she said, to see if any close contact was made. If the student is in elementary school where students spend the day together in the same classroom then the whole class would be quarantined and use remote learning at home for 10 days.
Lilly said if a student is sent home from school with COVID-like symptoms, the parents can see their primary care provider and test or quarantine the student for 14 days.
“If they see a doctor and have an alternative diagnosis (another illness that caused the symptoms) they must get a medical release to come back to school,” she said.
If they are out for 10 days they can get a COVID test and a negative will allow them back, but with no test they must quarantine for 14 days.
The same procedure applies to staff as well, and anyone in quarantine must have a medical release before returning.
Lilly said one of the keys is communication with parents, as well as with the Mercer County Health Department.
“We do the investigation, contact tracing, in the schools,” she said. “The health department does the community contact tracing.”
The goal is to isolate and stop any possible spread.
Lilly said Mercer County schools do not take temperatures of students or staff in the morning as some school systems do.
“It is not recommended by the CDC (Center for Disease Control),” she said. “It’s not part of our reentry plan.”
In order to be screened for a possible case, symptoms like loss of taste or smell, shortness or breath, or a cough (not related to a known illness or condition like asthma), are looked for.
If a symptom is detected the student goes immediately into a “CARES” room, which stands for Covid Assessment Resource and Evaluation room. A nurse is assigned to each building to handle that.
That also means immediate sanitization of the classroom and putting everyone on alert as a precautionary measure.
Lilly said in their investigations of a positive test schools follow guidelines provided by the state epidemiologist (with the Department of Health and Human Resources), which include quarantines for anyone who has had unprotected close face-to-face contact (no mask), been within 6 feet of them for longer than 15 minutes, or touched shared surfaces.
Those investigation guidelines were followed with the recent positive case when several people were initially quarantined, but the investigation found some did not meet the close contact guidelines and were then released from quarantine.
“We want to make sure we are doing the right things to keep everyone safe,” she said. “Schools are responding very well. They follow the guidelines. It has worked well so far.”
In Monroe County, it’s also a matter of communication and action.
Jim Nelson, CEO of the Monroe County Health Department, said if a student or staff member shows any symptoms, like a high temperature, which schools do check every morning on entry, the process starts.
“Get them out when they are symptomatic,” he said. “Get them out until they know it’s safe to be in school.”
For a student, that means immediate isolation at school as parents are called to pick them up and take them for testing.
Nelson said some may think the best thing to do would be to test at the schools on the sport.
“But think about it,” he said. “It will be at least two days before the test results are back. The mission of the schools is to get kids out of the schools.”
That quick removal is crucial, he said, because even routine colds and other contagious illnesses are spread easily in a school environment.
Nelson said the health department has brought some providers who were in school clinics back to the department to ramp up capabilities there to test.
“Parents can pick up their kids and bring them by here and we can test them,” he said.
The health department in Union has been set up since the pandemic began with outside, drive-through testing capability every day.
But each school still has a nurse, he said, and telehealth capability in clinics to communicate with the health department to review symptoms and make decisions.
“We are going to rotate our providers back into the school clinics to do our well-child visits and other types of non-urgent care,” he said.
Tazewell County schools in Virginia have already finished five weeks of in-person instruction on the same basic hybrid schedule other counties are using, with elementary students going every day and middle and high school students two days a week.
So far, no positive cases in schools have surfaced.
Lisa Singleton, the school system’s health services director, told the school board in a meeting last week everything so are has gone “smoothly.”
“We follow a plan for anyone who is symptomatic,” she said. “They are sent home and taken to their primary care providers (or health department).”
Whether the student is tested is left up to the parents, as it is in other counties. “We do not make that decision,” she said.
Singleton said schools follow “very strict guidelines with the health department.”
“We follow that child all the way through primary care and the health department,” she said. “It would be hard to miss someone who should be quarantined. Employees follow the same protocol.”
A student or employee who has been quarantined with symptoms must have a letter showing a negative test and a medical release before returning to school.
Not only does the school system work closely with the health department, everyone has cooperated in schools and in the community, said Tazewell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy.
“It’s a tip of the hat to everyone in the school system, students and community members,” he said, with everyone understanding and respecting what must be done. “They want us to succeed. They want to see students in school and students have done it (followed guidelines), they have not rebelled.”
Stacy said the success has propelled many parents who initially opted to have their kids take virtual learning only classes call and inquire about returning them to classrooms.
All agree that to keep schools safe, the protocol must be in place and followed, with communication and quick action by everyone involved the keys to success.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.