BLUEFIELD — An unexpected consequence of the pandemic for Tazewell County has been an accumulation of trash at the county's eight convenience stations.
With many of the county’s 41,000 plus citizens out of work during the state lockdown, some used their free time at home during the months of March, April and May to clean out their garages, attics and basements. While cleaning out one’s home is a good thing, the problem is that too many citizens have been dumping large items — couches, televisions, coffee tables and other furniture — at the county’s eight convenience areas, also known as transfer stations.
“With everyone having this time off, they have been sent home from work, and everyone is cleaning out their attics, garages and basements,” Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young said. “And that is creating a real problem for our solid waste collection.”
Young said the county is asking citizens to hold off for a week or two on dumping large items — like televisions, couches and furniture — until the transfer station workers can get caught up on all of the trash that has been delivered to the convenience station sites to date.
“It started in the middle of April, but it really hit a peak over the Memorial Day weekend,” Young said of the trash problem. “What we got was complaints from folks who take their household items to the transfer station, but they couldn’t put it in the dumpsters because they were filled with other stuff.”
Young said the county has increased its manpower at the eight convenience station sites in an attempt to handle all of the extra trash, but he says the workers need another week or two without large items being dumped in order to get caught up.
All of the trash from the eight transfer sites is ultimately transported to the Tazewell County Landfill. Waste from Wythe and Bland counties, and the city of Bluefield in West Virginia, also is transported to the Tazewell County landfill. Young said the county also is seeing increased tonnage from those areas.
“It’s just an unexpected phenomenon of the pandemic — people cleaning out basements and garages,” Young said. “I’m just going to ask people if you are off because of this shutdown, and you are not working, to please try to slow down on the basement clean outs. If you just give us a couple of weeks while people are off work so we can handle the flow of it.”
Tazewell County provides transfer stations in the Pocahontas, Falls Mills, Gratton, Thompson Valley, Tannersville and Cedar Bluff communities for the free disposal of residential garbage.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
